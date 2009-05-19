Date

20th May || 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Eastern time)





Location

Canada Science and Technology Museum



1867 St Laurent Blvd



Ottawa, Ontario, K1G 5A3





Senior Project Scientist for JWST (and Nobel Prize winner) John Mather is going to be giving a public talk in Ottawa at the Canada Science and Technology Museum on May 20th.





Cosmic Quest at the Canada Science and Technology Museum

Discover the Universe: Celebrate the International Year of Astronomy!

Discover the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), successor to the famed Hubble Space Telescope, at the Canada Science and Technology Museum. In the daytime, meet Canadian Space Agency's team and try a series of interactive games and activities to learn more about the science behind JWST. Find out how Canada is part of this exciting new space observatory, which will be launched in 2013.

In the evening, join JWST scientists for two special presentations on JWST. Nobel Prize winner, John Mather, will kick off the evening with his presentation entitled "From the Big Bang to the Nobel Prize and the James Webb Telescope." Canadian scientist René Doyon, named Scientist of the Year by Radio-Canada, will follow with « À la recherche de nouveaux mondes » (The Search for New Worlds), in French. End the evening on a starry note by taking a planetarium show, or by heading outside for a star party (weather permitting). Astronomy experts will be available to answer all your stellar questions!

** All evening activities are free of charge. For daytime activities, regular Museum admission fees apply.

See the complete program.

Websites:

Canada Science and Technology Museum

James Webb Space Telescope