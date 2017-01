Caption: A mock-up of the Optical Telescope Element (OTE) will be used to simulate handling, installation and alignment, and to check for clearance problems in advance of moving the real telescope between Northrop Grumman’s facility in Redondo Beach California and the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. Pictured with the OTE mockup is Josh Levi, the OTE Integration and Test lead.

Credit: Northrop Grumman